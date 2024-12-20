A car has driven into a group of people at a Christmas market in Germany
German news agency dpa is reporting that a car has driven into a group of people at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg
A car drove into a group of people at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, German news agency dpa reported.
The driver of the car was arrested, the agency said, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.
There was no immediate information on whether people were killed or injured.
Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.
On Dec. 19, 2016 in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed through a crowd of Christmas market-goers with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.