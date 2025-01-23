Amanda Knox gets a final shot at clearing her name of slander in Italy's top court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Knox has a final shot at clearing her name of the last vestige of criminal wrongdoing when Italy’s highest court on Thursday hears her appeal of a slander conviction for falsely accusing a Congolese bar owner in the 2007 murder of her British flatmate.

“I’ve been having nightmares about getting a bad verdict and just living the rest of my life with a shadow hanging over me. It’s like a scarlet letter,’’ Knox said recently on her Labyrinths podcast.

The ruling should bring an end to a sensational 17-year legal saga that saw Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend convicted and acquitted in flip-flop verdicts in 21-year-old Meredith Kercher’s brutal murder, before being exonerated by the highest Cassation Court in 2015.

The slander conviction against Knox remained the last legal stain against her. It survived multiple appeals, and Knox was reconvicted on the charge in June after a European court ruling that Italy had violated her human rights cleared the way for a new trial.

Knox, now 37, will not attend the Cassation Court hearing, her defense lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova said.

Even if the high court upholds the conviction and three-year sentence, Knox does not risk any more time she jail. She has already served nearly four years during the investigation, initial murder trial and first appeal. Knox said the aim is to clear her name of all criminal wrongdoing.

“Living with a false conviction is horrific, personally, psychologically, emotionally,'' she said on the podcast. “I'm fighting it, and we'll see what happens.”

Knox returned to the United States in 2011, after being freed by an appeals court in Perugia, and has established herself as a global campaigner for the wrongly convicted. She has a podcast with her husband and has a new memoir coming out titled, “Free: My Search for Meaning.”

Knox returned to Italy in June for the verdict in the slander trial, and Dalla Vedova said she was “very embittered” by the conviction.

Knox was a 20-year-old student in the central Italian university town of Perugia when Kercher was found stabbed to death on Nov. 2, 2007, in her bedroom in the apartment they shared with two Italian women.

The case made global headlines as suspicion quickly fell on Knox and her boyfriend of just days, Rafaelle Sollecito. After eight years of trial, including two appeals to Italy’s highest court, they were fully exonerated in the murder in 2015.

Another man, Rudy Hermann Guede of the Ivory Coast, was convicted of murder after his DNA was found at the crime scene. He was freed in 2021, after serving most of his 16-year sentence.

Knox faced an additional slander charge for accusing the Congolese owner of a bar where she worked of killing Kercher during a long night of questioning just days after his death. The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Italy violated Knox's human rights by failing to provide a lawyer and an adequate translator.

Italy’s high court ordered the new slander trial based on that ruling. It threw out two signed statements falsely accusing Patrick Lumumba in the murder, and directed the appellate court that the only evidence it could consider was a hand-written letter she wrote in English attempting to walk back the accusation.

However, the appellate court in its reasoning said that the four-page memo supported a slander finding.