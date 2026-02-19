Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in photos

A U.K. police force has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said it was “assessing” reports that the former Prince Andrew sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

