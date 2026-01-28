Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs in the latest round of layoffs

Amazon is cutting about 16,000 jobs in the latest round of mass layoffs for the tech industry.
Beth Galetti, a senior vice president at the ecommerce company, made the announcement Wednesday in a blog post.
The cuts follow a round of job cuts in October, when Amazon laid off 14,000 workers.
She said U.S.-based staff would be given 90 days to look for a new role internally before being offered severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.
