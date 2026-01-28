Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs in the latest round of layoffs

Amazon is announcing about 16,000 job cuts in the latest round of tech industry layoffs

Amazon is cutting about 16,000 jobs in the latest round of mass layoffs for the tech industry.

Beth Galetti, a senior vice president at the ecommerce company, made the announcement Wednesday in a blog post.

The cuts follow a round of job cuts in October, when Amazon laid off 14,000 workers.

She said U.S.-based staff would be given 90 days to look for a new role internally before being offered severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits.

