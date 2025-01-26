Australian Open: Alexander Zverev loses a third Grand Slam final, this time to Jannik Sinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Zverev described himself as “quite down” and “quite emotional" after once again coming within one win of earning his first Grand Slam title.

And unlike his first two defeats in major finals — both of which he led, and both of which went five sets — Zverev did not come close to reaching the finish line Sunday in the Australian Open final, which ended with defending champion Jannik Sinner holding the trophy after his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory.

“I’m doing everything I can. I’m working as hard as I ever did. I think I’m doing all the right things off-court. I think I’m practicing the right things. But I lost in straight sets today. I mean, those are facts. That is a fact. I lost to Jannik in straight sets today,” said Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 2 but did not seem anywhere near No. 1 Sinner on this occasion.

“I mean, I don’t want to end my career as the best player of all time to never win a Grand Slam, that’s for sure,” said Zverev, whose post-match speech was interrupted by someone in Rod Laver Arena calling out the names of two women who have accused him of physical abuse in the past.

“I’ll keep doing everything I can," Zverev said, "to lift one of those trophies.”

He is the seventh man in the Open era, which dates to 1968, to start a career with an 0-3 record in title matches at one of the sport's four most important events.

Five of the other six went on to win at least one major championship. The only member of the group who hasn't is Casper Ruud, who is also the only one still active.

Sinner offered support to Zverev during the trophy ceremony Sunday. That came in the form of an arm around the shoulder — and with his words.

“Keep believing in yourself,” Sinner told Zverev. “Keep working hard, because we all believe that you can lift one of these very, very soon.”

Simone Vagnozzi, one of Sinner’s coaches, said about Zverev: “I really hope, sooner or later, he wins a Slam, because he deserves it.”

Zverev's previous trips to the brink of achieving what he very badly wants came at the 2020 U.S. Open, where he built a two-set lead and even held a match point against Dominic Thiem before faltering, and at the 2024 French Open, where he led Carlos Alcaraz two sets to one before letting that slip away.

This one never got to that sort of stage, and Zverev frequently showed his frustration by cracking rackets

The nearest Zverev came to really making it close was when he was two points from taking the second set. But Sinner took the next four points and that, basically, was that.

“That was a massive point. I think whoever wins that set, kind of can get a little bit of momentum. Being down two sets to love, especially, then his confidence goes up, mine goes down. It’s a long way back then against someone like Jannik,” Zverev said. “If it’s one set all, maybe I have a chance. But ... I didn’t stop fighting. I didn’t stop believing. Then, in the third set, I thought he outplayed me more than in the other sets.”

