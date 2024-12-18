Former radio broadcaster and Australian rugby coach Alan Jones denies indecent assault charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones denied all allegations after he appeared in court on Wednesday charged with multiple sex crimes against 10 males over two decades.

The 83-year-old made his first court appearance in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court following his arrest last month.

Jones was not asked to enter pleas to the 34 charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexually touching without consent and common assault. But he told media outside the court he would fight all charges in a jury trial.

“I am certainly not guilty and I’ll be presenting my account to a jury,” Jones said. “These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth.”

“I have never indecently assaulted these people. I am emphatic that I’ll be defending every charge,” he added.

Two more alleged victims have come forward since police charged Jones on Nov. 18 with 24 offenses relating to eight complainants aged as young as 17.

Police alleged the offenses were committed from 2001 until 2019.

Jones hosted a popular Sydney morning radio show from 2002 until he retired in 2020. He was regarded as one of the most powerful people in Australian media.

He was also a successful coach of the Australian national rugby team, the Wallabies, for four years from early 1984. The team won 86 of their 102 matches under his leadership.

Jones was also influential in conservative politics and was a speechwriter for Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser. Fraser was in power from 1975 until 1983. Fraser died in 2015.

On Wednesday, defense lawyer Bryan Wrench told Judge Michael Allen that Jones would welcome a jury trial in the New South Wales state District Court to clear his name.

“There have been many … untruths published by the media and the police in this matter,” Wrench said.

Jones has been free on bail since his arrest. He will not be required to appear in court for a brief administrative hearing on March 11 next year.