Air Canada reaches deal with union to end strike

The union for Air Canada’s 10,000 flight attendants said early Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement to end a strike

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 19 August 2025 05:59 EDT
Canada Air Canada Flight Attendants
Canada Air Canada Flight Attendants (The Canadian Press)

The union for Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants said early Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement to end a strike.

Air Canada and the union resumed talks late Monday for the first time since the strike began over the weekend. The strike is affecting about 130,000 travelers a day at the peak of the summer travel season.

The union said the agreement will guarantee members pay for work performed while planes are on the ground, resolving one of the major issues that drove the strike.

It followed the union’s declaration that the flight attendants wouldn't return to work even though the strike was declared illegal.

