Waspi campaigners say they have been given green light for High Court challenge

Waspi campaigners say they have cleared a hurdle in their battle for a High Court challenge.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality group is seeking a judicial review to force the Government to reconsider its decision to rule out a compensation package for women affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated.

The campaigners said they have received an update to say that their case is arguable, setting them on course for a court hearing.

A previous report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PSHO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected.

But in December 2024, the Government said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for there being a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, cannot be justified.

Waspi campaigners submitted arguments back in February for a legal case challenging the decision not to compensate women.

Lawyers for the campaigners argue that the Government’s reasons for concluding that people should not receive any remedy are a breach of legal principles.

Waspi said it also expects a hearing to consider its application for a costs capping order, so that campaigners would not be forced to pay unknown costs to cover the legal fees should they lose.

The group said that it may be forced to withdraw its challenge without this financial safeguard. It is also calling on supporters to help raise further funds for the legal challenge.

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden described the green light in its legal challenge as a “landmark moment in our campaign”.

She said: “We are grateful for the funds raised so far and understand the country’s purse strings are tight, but the Government cannot be allowed to brush this injustice aside.”