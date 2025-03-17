Waspi campaigners to gather outside Royal Courts of Justice on Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waspi campaigners are gathering outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday as they step up their battle for compensation.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality group is seeking a judicial review to force the Government to reconsider its decision to rule out a compensation package for women affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated.

A previous report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PSHO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected.

But in December 2024, the Government said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for there being a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, cannot be justified.

Campaigners said they have raised more than £150,000 in recent weeks to fund a High Court challenge.

Waspi chair Angela Madden said: “We do not want to be taking legal action, but we have been forced to, due to the Government’s total denial of justice.”

Lawyers for the campaigners argue that the Government’s reasons for concluding that people should not receive any remedy are a breach of legal principles.

Waspi said that a letter before action has been sent by its legal representative Bindmans and judicial review papers are being filed.

The group expects an initial court hearing could take place at a later date.

Angela Madden, chairwoman of Waspi, said: “The Government has an opportunity now to get around the table and engage meaningfully with us. If they don’t, they will have to continue to defend the indefensible, but this time in front of senior judges.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on live litigation.

“We accept the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and have apologised for there being a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.

“However, evidence showed only one in four people remember reading and receiving letters that they weren’t expecting and that by 2006 90% of 1950s-born women knew that the state pension age was changing.

“The Government cannot justify paying for a £10.5 billion compensation scheme at the expense of the taxpayer.”