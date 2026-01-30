£173m returned to APP fraud victims in first year of new reimbursement rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around £173 million of money lost to authorised push payment (APP) scams in the first year of new reimbursement rules coming into force was handed back to victims, according to figures from the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).

This equated to 88% of the money lost to APP scams, the regulator said.

It added that, while direct comparisons cannot be made, UK Finance had previously reported a 65% reimbursement rate on personal accounts in 2024.

APP scams happen when someone is tricked into sending a payment, for example if a criminal pretends to be from a bank or a government body such as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The PSR’s figures cover the period from October 7 2024 to September 30 2025.

New rules, which are overseen by the PSR, were introduced on October 7 2024, requiring banks to reimburse people who had been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster.

Previously, many banking customers had relied on a voluntary code to get their money back.

Concerns were raised that consumers faced a refund “lottery”.

Claire Simpson, head of policy, PSR said the data “shows positive outcomes for consumers in the first year of our policy”, adding: “We have seen better fraud prevention and more proactivity from industry in terms of preventing fraud, which is helping to reduce the number of claims being made.”

Under the rules which started in October 2024, banks must reimburse authorised push payment (APP) fraud victims, unless the customer has been grossly negligent.

A reimbursement limit of £85,000 has been applied under the rules, although banks can choose to go further than this and repay higher amounts.

Firms can also opt to apply an excess of up to £100.

According to the PSR’s figures, in the first year of the new rules, 188,000 claims were in scope for reimbursement over the year covered.

Some 3% of claims were rejected due to the customer not taking enough care over the transaction or their claim.

Around 82% of claims were closed within five business days.

All claims included in the data happened on the Faster Payments system, within the UK.

The data only includes APP scam claims that were reported to firms and were closed within the reporting period.

It does not include reimbursements where both the sending and receiving accounts were within the same firm, and the transactions passed via an internal transfer.