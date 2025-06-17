Shrinking number of homeowners sitting on interest-only mortgages, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of homeowners sitting on interest-only mortgages has shrunk as borrowers have paid the money back on or ahead of schedule, according to a banking and finance industry trade association.

Some 541,000 “pure” interest-only homeowner mortgages were outstanding at the end of 2024, 18.5% fewer than in 2023.

There were also 174,000 partial interest-only (a combination of interest-only and repayment) homeowner mortgages outstanding at the end of 2024, 13.0% fewer than in 2023.

With interest-only mortgages, borrowers pay only the interest on their debt, rather than paying down the capital as well. This lowers the monthly cost of repayments, but means the initial amount borrowed still needs to be paid off.

Borrowers taking out interest-only mortgages are expected to have a plan to enable them to eventually repay the loan, such as using savings or investments.

Interest-only mortgage holders without a sufficient repayment plan have previously been encouraged by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to speak to their lender to discuss their options.

Research for the FCA published in 2023 indicated 82% of borrowers were confident they could repay what remained on their loan at the end of the mortgage term, but the regulator was concerned some people may be “overly optimistic”.

UK Finance said the total interest-only mortgage stock (including partial interest-only deals) has reduced by 78% in number and 61% in value since 2012, when figures were first collected.

Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “In 2024, customers with interest-only mortgages continued to pay on or ahead of schedule, with 150,000 fewer mortgages on interest-only terms at the end of the year than at the start.

“Lenders’ proactive communications strategies continue to ensure that those with historic interest-only loans have plans and ability to repay, with tailored help available for those who do not.

“The interest-only book has shrunk in size each year since the end of the financial crisis and is now around one fifth of the number seen in 2012, when these data were first collected.

“It is particularly encouraging that the numbers of interest-only loans at higher loan-to-value ratios has fallen sharply – around twice the overall contraction – with a similar movement in those loans set to mature over the next two years.

“Those customers whose loans are theoretically most at risk continue to redeem ahead of time, reducing the risk profile of the remaining interest-only book.

“The small number of borrowers who do not repay immediately upon maturity remains very low, and data consistently indicate the vast majority of these do in fact repay in full over the first few months following the end of term.

“As always, any customers worried about repaying their mortgage should contact their lenders early, who stand ready to help with a range of options to repay.”