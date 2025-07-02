TSB brand could disappear from high streets in £2.65bn Santander takeover deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The TSB brand could vanish from UK high streets after rival Santander agreed to buy the lender for £2.65 billion, amid fears the deal could lead to branch closures.

Sabadell, the Spanish owner of TSB, said last month it was considering a sale of the UK business amid efforts to stop itself being subject to a hostile takeover.

Santander said it “intends to integrate TSB in the Santander Group” as part of the deal, which needs to be agreed at a shareholder vote.

The move would create the UK’s third largest bank by the number of personal current accounts.

TSB runs around 175 branches across the UK and employs more than 5,000 people, while rival Santander runs 349 branches and has around 18,000 staff.

Both lenders have cut their number of sites in recent years as many customers have shifted to online banking.

The deal will raise fears of further job cuts and branch closures across the combined group.

In a presentation to analysts, Santander said it plans a “rationalisation” of the overall branch network and structure, with aims to look at “overlaps” involving properties.

It comes a decade after Sabadell bought TSB for £1.7 billion to gain a foothold in the UK, a year after Lloyds had spun off TSB in a stock market float.

In May, TSB saw first-quarter profits nearly double thanks to cost-cutting and improved mortgage lending ahead of April’s stamp duty deadline.

Marc Armengol, TSB chief executive, said: “TSB is a truly special bank, run by a first-class team that deliver trusted service and support for customers, day in and day out.

“Today’s announcement represents the next exciting chapter for this successful business, as part of Santander, a highly regarded banking group.

“I believe this will prove to be an excellent fit for our loyal customers.”

Ana Botin, Banco Santander’s executive chairwoman, said: “The acquisition of TSB represents a continuing strategic commitment to our customers in the UK, offering a compelling opportunity that is financially attractive to our shareholders and aligned with Santander’s long-term objectives.

“It strengthens our franchise in a core market through the acquisition of a low-risk and complementary business that adds to our diversification.”