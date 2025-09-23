Learner drivers warned about fake offers of tests and driving lessons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Learner drivers are being warned about fake tests and driving lesson offers, after a bank recorded a jump in people losing money to the scams.

TSB said it recorded a 211% jump in total fraud losses to this type of fraud, following its analysis of fraud cases related to driving lesson and driving test scams between January and August 2025, compared with the same months in 2024.

The bank suggested that driving test backlogs could be helping to fuel scams as learners try to secure or fast-track a test.

The average loss for a scammed learner driver is £244, TSB said.

One scam saw someone pay £500 for 20 lessons up-front only for contact to dry up once the payment was made.

Another customer responded to a post promising a fast-tracked driving test and tried to pay £100, which TSB blocked and confirmed was fraudulent.

Fake DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) websites have also been created, with several customers paying for a test, only to be blocked once the payment was made, the bank said.

Alex Robinson, head of fraud analytics, TSB, said: “Fraudsters have really upped their attempts to target learner drivers – with offers of driving lessons and fast-tracked tests that simply don’t exist.

“Almost all of these scams start from social media platforms – so we’d advise only paying for a service if you can verify it first, and stick to official routes when booking your exam. Don’t let a fraudster put the brakes on learning to drive.”

A DVSA spokesperson said: “TSB’s data shows that there is a serious and growing problem with this type of fraud.

“These accounts and sites are recognised scams that attempt to obtain payment or personal information and are not connected to DVSA.

“We take all allegations about test fraud extremely seriously and fully investigate reports of any individuals who attempt to circumvent the testing process.

“We urge people to report any suspicious social media accounts offering driving services to the relevant social media network.”

Here are some tips from TSB for avoiding scams:

1. Verify the seller and service before exchanging funds and do not let desperation to get your licence push you into unofficial routes.

2. Popular messaging services are being used to target people with scams. Watch out for messages claiming to be from official organisations, or offering “fast-tracked” tests.

3. Always check a website is the official website as fraudsters can make very believable versions.