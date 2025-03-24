Bali, not Birkins: What smart investors need to know about changing status symbols
The Hermès Birkin was once the ultimate status symbol. Today, status is measured not by what you own, but by where you go – and who sees it. As younger generations prioritise experiences over possessions, should investors rethink where true value lies?
“It’s not a bag, it’s a Birkin.”
In 2001, Sex and the City introduced us to the Hermès Birkin, with character Samantha Jones being told there was a five year waiting list for would-be buyers. The fashion set’s favourite accessory went mainstream.
The Birkin continues to sell well over 20 years later, both new and second hand. Resale values have reportedly risen faster than gold. The Birkin has helped Hermès to outperform in what has been a torrid time for luxury brands.
But how long can that appeal sustain?
The Experience Economy
Around the same time Sex and the City first aired, B. Joseph Pine and James H. Gilmore published a book coining the term, ‘the Experience Economy’. It argued that as the economy evolves...
