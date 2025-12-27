Used pyjamas and rotten fruit among most disappointing Christmas gifts – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Used pyjamas, rotten fruit, a Tottenham Hotspur book for a Chelsea fan, and a helicopter ride for someone with vertigo, are among the most “disappointing” Christmas gifts cited in a survey.

Around a fifth (21%) of people received an unwanted or unsuitable gift during Christmas 2024, according to the research in January 2025, commissioned by Which?

The consumer group asked people about the worst present they felt they had ever received.

Among them were used pyjamas and a rotten coconut and pineapple.

One person surveyed had received a Tottenham Hotspur book even though they supported Chelsea and another was gifted a helicopter ride despite having vertigo and a fear of flying.

When asked what they did with their unwanted gifts, a third (33%) of people had kept it and will use it. One in six (15%) had kept it but would not use it.

Instead of returning or exchanging the present, 34% had disposed of the gift, with some presents being re-gifted to family members or friends, given to a charity shop or sold on online marketplaces.

Less popular ways of getting rid of unsuitable gifts included giving it back to the person who gifted it (1%) and throwing it away (2%).

Many retailers extend returns policies during the festive period.

Which? said people will usually need to provide proof of purchase to return an unwanted item. Some retailers do not allow refunds to credit or debit cards unless the original card holder is present, but they may allow gift recipients to return gifts in exchange for a gift card, voucher or credit note if the item was marked as a gift at the time of purchase, the consumer group said.

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which? said: “It’s hard to think of a more disappointing present than used pyjamas or rotten fruit but our research shows that a fifth of us have been left wondering what to do with an unwanted gift.

“It’s always worth getting a gift receipt so your loved one has the option to return their gift if needed.

“Sometimes, for online orders, only the buyer can request a refund or exchange. But if the item was marked as a gift when ordered, the retailer’s returns policy may enable a recipient to return or exchange it.”

Deltapoll surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK for the research.