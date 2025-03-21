The UK’s ‘best places to live’ revealed in annual Sunday Times guide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With its market being compared with those found in southern France, and boasting “knockout” good looks, Saffron Walden in Essex has been crowned the best place to live in an annual guide.

The town tops a list of 72 locations in this year’s Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, released online on Friday.

An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday.

Judges at The Sunday Times visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

With its convenient commuter links to both London and Cambridge, Saffron Walden boasts knockout looks, excellent state schools, a rich cultural offering and an exploding foodie scene, according to those behind the guide.

They felt that the town is reinventing the high street for the 21st century, with a combination of chains and independent shops.

According to the guide compilers, locals say Saffron Walden’s Saturday market is like being in the South of France.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “It is easy to feel overwhelmed by everything going on in the world, but there really is so much to celebrate as we look closer to home. From small gestures that lift the everyday – like verges blooming with daffodils and volunteer-run dementia cafes, to larger initiatives, from repair cafes to new railway stations.”

Judges looked for thriving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.

Locations on this year’s list come in all shapes and sizes, from the island of Tiree in Scotland and the remote Welsh village of Maenclochog to suburbs of big, lively cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield and London.

Ms Davies added: “High house prices are no barrier to inclusion – as long as they provide value for money. Different people will be looking for different qualities when they are choosing a place to live.

“One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”

Regional winners were also selected (locations are in alphabetical order and are not ranked):

East: Chelmsford, Essex

Judges praised its schools and transport connections.

London: Walthamstow

Walthamstow was described by judges as diverse, vibrant and cool without being frosty.

Midlands: Ilmington, Warwickshire

Perched on the edge of the Cotswolds, Ilmington was described by the judges as a blissful example of village life as it should be.

North and North East: Ilkley, West Yorkshire

The “get up and go” of the community and the sporting and cultural opportunities for young people impressed judges.

Northern Ireland: Dundrum, Co Down

The setting for Dundrum was described as magical, with a strong food scene and the buzz of Belfast not far away.

North West: Woolton, Liverpool

Judges described it as a gloriously family-friendly place to put down roots, with excellent schools, parks and even a patch of woodland.

Scotland: North Berwick

Last year’s overall best place to live in the UK takes top spot in Scotland this year due to its beaches, quality schools and thriving independent businesses.

South East: Petersfield, Hampshire

Judges said there is always something happening in Petersfield’s historic streets, set against the backdrop of the South Downs countryside.

South West: The Chew Valley, Somerset

Judges said the area is a rural idyll and home to an impressive selection of forward-thinking, sustainable rural businesses.

Wales: Gower Peninsula, Swansea

Judges were impressed with cool, creative and sustainable independent businesses springing up in villages and hamlets in the “wilder corners of the peninsula”.

More information about the research is provided by The Sunday Times on its website.