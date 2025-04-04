Ready to upgrade? Here’s how to spend less on your monthly phone bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re looking to tighten up on spending, or you just want to get the most from your outgoings, your mobile phone contract can be a great place to cut back.

When an upgrade becomes available, it’s tempting to make a beeline for the latest handsets and the biggest data plans, but in both instances there’s a good chance you’ll end up overspending.

Let’s take a look at the ways you can pare back your phone bill costs without compromising on what you really need.

Assess your current plan and phone usage

First up, take a look at your historical usage from your current plan. Aside from the phone itself, the big-ticket item is data – how much are you using each month?

“Before starting your search, figure out what you need,” says Andy Aitken, CEO and co-founder of Honest Mobile. “If you only use 4GB of data every month, there’s no point paying an extra £10 per month for 20GB – no matter how good a deal it is.

“You can find your data consumption on previous mobile bills. Start there, and then look for a deal that matches what you need.”

Next, ask what you’re mainly using your phone for

Is a powerful camera important to you? Do you live in an area with good 5G coverage?

Do you regularly play demanding games and need a processor that can handle them? If you don’t need particular features, don’t prioritise them with your new phone.

Even if you do want them, there’s a good chance the budget version of a flagship device, or an older model, will do everything you need at a fraction of the cost.

Check out smaller providers for better deals

The big-name brands, such as EE, O2, Vodafone and 3, have the biggest phone selections and claim to have the best coverage, but there are plenty of lesser-known names that offer more competitive prices. Check out giffgaff, iD, Tesco Mobile, Lebara, Lyca Mobile, and VOXI, for example.

Many of these use the same networks as the biggest players, but their contracts tend to offer better value. Be sure to browse and compare before locking in.

Consider SIM-only plans and refurbished handsets

Is your current phone still running okay? Even if it’s showing the slowdown and finicky qualities typical of a late-contract smartphone, ask yourself whether you can live with those minor niggles. If you can, you can forgo the phone-based upgrades and just change your SIM plan to cut the costs by a fair margin.

If your phone’s long past its best, or if the manufacturer has stopped delivering updates for it, you still needn’t splash out on a brand new device. Refurbished handsets are a brilliant option for getting a high-end phone at a bargain price, and they help to minimise environmental waste too.

It’s an idea that’s backed by Aitken: “I’d recommend opting for a SIM-only plan and simply keeping your current phone or getting a refurbished one. The refurbished market is growing and you can get the latest model that seems as good as new, all while doing your bit for the planet and saving money.”

Negotiate with your provider

You might be pleasantly surprised by what a little negotiation will land you. When you’re at the end of your contract, give your provider a call and see what they can offer.

Call centre agents will often offer better deals than what you’ll see on the website, especially if you mention packages from other providers that have caught your eye. If you’ve been a customer for a few years, mentioning your loyalty can help, too.

Be sure to go into the conversation with some competitor research under your belt, plus a clear understanding of what you need from your new plan, and you’ll stand a good chance of getting a solid discount.