Survey reveals what dads really want this Father’s Day – and what they will get

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are spending about £10 more on Father’s Day this year typically than Mother’s Day, a survey indicates.

On average, people expect to spend £54.06 on a card and gifts for Father’s Day (June 15), compared with an average spend of £44.80 for Mother’s Day in March, according to MyVoucherCodes.

People aged 25 to 34 are the biggest Father’s Day spenders, the research indicates, typically planning to spend £78.24.

Across all age groups, the most common gift that people expect to buy for Father’s Day is alcohol, followed by food and a meal out, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll of 2,000 people across the UK in May who are in contact with their father or stepfather.

The research indicated there may be a mis-match between what fathers would like and what they will receive.

Most common gifts fathers would like to receive

– Day out– Tech– A meal

Among fathers surveyed, the most common gift they would like to receive is a day out, followed by tech and a meal.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a money saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, said the research indicates that many people are “going the extra mile to treat their dads”.

Here are some tips from Ms Outten for saving money on Father’s Day gifts:

– Plan ahead

Start shopping early to give yourself time to find the best deals.

– Be creative

A homemade meal, baked goods, or a hand-crafted gift can be more thoughtful – and more affordable – than store-bought options.

– Buy a group gift

Consider clubbing together with siblings or family members to buy one bigger, more meaningful gift.

– Look for discounts on “experiences”

With a day out being the gift that fathers surveyed most commonly want, consider looking out for offers on experience days, local attractions, or events.