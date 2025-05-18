Survey reveals what dads really want this Father’s Day – and what they will get
People aged 25 to 34 are the biggest Father’s Day spenders, according to the research for MyVoucherCodes.
People are spending about £10 more on Father’s Day this year typically than Mother’s Day, a survey indicates.
On average, people expect to spend £54.06 on a card and gifts for Father’s Day (June 15), compared with an average spend of £44.80 for Mother’s Day in March, according to MyVoucherCodes.
People aged 25 to 34 are the biggest Father’s Day spenders, the research indicates, typically planning to spend £78.24.
Across all age groups, the most common gift that people expect to buy for Father’s Day is alcohol, followed by food and a meal out, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll of 2,000 people across the UK in May who are in contact with their father or stepfather.
The research indicated there may be a mis-match between what fathers would like and what they will receive.
Most common gifts fathers would like to receive
– Day out– Tech– A meal
Among fathers surveyed, the most common gift they would like to receive is a day out, followed by tech and a meal.
Sarah-Jane Outten, a money saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, said the research indicates that many people are “going the extra mile to treat their dads”.
Here are some tips from Ms Outten for saving money on Father’s Day gifts:
– Plan ahead
Start shopping early to give yourself time to find the best deals.
– Be creative
A homemade meal, baked goods, or a hand-crafted gift can be more thoughtful – and more affordable – than store-bought options.
– Buy a group gift
Consider clubbing together with siblings or family members to buy one bigger, more meaningful gift.
– Look for discounts on “experiences”
With a day out being the gift that fathers surveyed most commonly want, consider looking out for offers on experience days, local attractions, or events.