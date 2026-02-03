New mortgage helps some get on property ladder with deposit as low as 2%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A first-time buyer mortgage which could help some people get on the property ladder with a deposit of just 2% has been launched by a major bank.

The deal, from Santander UK, does require a minimum £10,000 deposit though – so borrowers would need to be purchasing a home for £500,000 to have put down a deposit as low as 2%.

Santander UK said its “my first mortgage” deal has a fixed rate of 5.19% over five years and has no product fee.

The product, at up to 98% loan-to-value (LTV), is available for maximum lending up to £500,000 repayable over a term of between five and 40 years.

The deal is not available to self-employed applicants and covers only applicants living in Britain, with Northern Ireland excluded, Santander said.

It is available for a minimum of £190,001 being borrowed and £250 cashback is payable on completion.

Lending above 95% and up to 98% is available on existing houses only, Santander said.

All lending also remains subject to Santander’s broader affordability checks, including a maximum loan-to-income multiple of 4.45 times salary.

Customers looking to purchase a new build home can still access borrowing from Santander up to a maximum 95% LTV.

David Morris, head of homes for Santander UK said that saving for a deposit “remains one of the biggest hurdles to homeownership”.

He said: “Last year, the average first-time buyer with Santander put down a deposit of more than £85,000, a figure that can feel unattainable for today’s aspiring homeowners, whether that’s a result of more modest income, limited family financial support, rising rental costs, and in some cases childcare expenses.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said borrowers should seek advice as a first step.

She said: “Borrowers may need help to find a deal with a more enhanced loan-to-income ratio, like Nationwide who can offer six times someone’s income.

“Outside of a big high street bank, it is worth noting that building societies have been working hard to support new buyers, leading the charge to provide more innovative products.

“These include the ‘track record mortgage’ from Skipton Building Society, the ‘helping hand’ offer from Nationwide and the ‘rent to own’ mortgage from Hanley Building Society.

“Innovation is set to become a key talking point this year, as expanding options for first-time buyers and modernising regulation are some of the key themes to be reviewed by the Financial Conduct Authority.”

Ms Springall added: “The Government has been very vocal that it wants lenders to do more to support buyers to boost UK growth.”

She added that progress is needed to address a lack of affordable housing.