Concorde 50p coin takes off as Royal Mint celebrates supersonic aircraft

A new 50p coin celebrating the speed and elegance of Concorde has been launched by the Royal Mint, marking 50 years since the aircraft’s first commercial flight.

The coin was made in partnership with British Airways and Airbus, and its reverse or “tails” side portrays the aircraft in flight, against a backdrop of a split-flap departure board, with the word Concorde appearing across the centre.

In the 1960s, a joint venture between Sud Aviation (later Aerospatiale) and the British Aircraft Corporation (BAC) led to the creation of a slender, tailless aircraft capable of supersonic air travel.

Passengers could sip champagne and gaze at the curvature of the Earth and the dark blue hue of the sky.

The Mint said that, in a connection between the past and present, some Concorde engineers had also played a crucial role in designing the shape of the 50p when it was introduced in 1969, using their expertise in design to create the coin’s distinctive seven-sided curve.

The coin was unveiled at Concorde’s current home, the Aerospace Bristol museum.

Former chief engineer of Concorde John Britton said: “To celebrate Concorde on an official UK coin is a proud moment for everyone who dedicated their careers to keeping her in the sky.

“For me personally, it means my children and grandchildren will be able to hold a piece of that legacy in their hands and understand what British engineering achieved all those years ago.”

The coin was created by design agency Osborne Ross and the Royal Mint said that its production continues the Mint’s tradition of “celebrating British achievements that have left an indelible mark on the world stage”.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Concorde represents the very best of British innovation.

“The design perfectly captures Concorde’s grace and power and we’re thrilled to mark this significant anniversary with a coin that honours both the aircraft and the engineers whose genius made supersonic travel a reality.

“It’s a particularly fitting tribute, reflecting the role Concorde engineers played in designing the shape of the UK’s 50p.”

The coin is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Tuesday, with prices starting from £15.