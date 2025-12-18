Fraud warning for people expecting warm home discount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are being urged to be wary of any texts and calls claiming to be about the warm home discount this Christmas.

Fraudsters may ask people for their bank details to provide them with the £150 rebate off their energy bills.

Bill-payers can beat scams by avoiding clicking any links or providing any financial information, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

It said they should instead look out for an official letter confirming their eligibility for the warm home discount.

For the vast majority of recipients, £150 will be automatically deducted from their energy bill, the department said.

Some households may need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount, and will receive a letter advising them to call the helpline provided.

Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey said: “We know how difficult the festive season can be for those struggling with their bills.

“Around six million households will benefit from £150 off their energy bills this winter and, for many, help is just around the corner.

“But fraudsters are well aware of the pressures facing families too. Don’t let scammers steal Christmas, and make sure you know how to spot warm home discount scams.

“If you’re eligible for the £150 rebate, the Government will not text or call you – we will send you an official letter instead.

“Don’t get caught out – if it seems too good to be true, check for a letter, too.”