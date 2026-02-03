1m people miss self-assessment cut-off with 475,722 taxpayers filing on last day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around one million people are estimated to have missed the self-assessment deadline and now face a £100 penalty plus further potential charges.

According to the figures, released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), 11,489,825 returns were received by the deadline on January 31.

This includes returns that were expected, voluntary returns and late registrations.

The revenue body estimated that around one million customers missed the deadline.

It said that figures are indicative and there may be further adjustments once all figures have been ratified.

Charlene Young, a senior pensions and savings expert at AJ Bell, said: “An estimated one million people failing to file could net HMRC £100 million in automatic fees alone.

“There is an automatic £100 fine for late filing.”

HMRC said that, among those who filed their 2024-25 return to beat the deadline, 475,722 taxpayers waited until the final day on Saturday to file their return.

This included 27,456 people who submitted returns between 11pm and 11.59pm, in the final minutes before the deadline at the end of the day.

The busiest hour on the day for submitting a return was 5pm to 5.59pm, when 32,982 people filed.

HMRC advisers handled 5,409 webchats and 10,483 calls to its helplines on the day.

Anyone who needs to file a return and missed the deadline should meet their tax obligations as soon as possible, as late filing and late payment penalties are charged, HMRC said.

People may be able to avoid a penalty if they have a reasonable excuse for filing late.

Time to pay arrangements are available for those who cannot pay their tax bill in full, if they meet the relevant criteria.

Ms Young said: “If you don’t have an excuse to appeal a fine but still owe money, you might still be able to set up a payment plan to get back on track.

“It’s essential you don’t put your head in the sand.”

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s chief customer officer, said: “Thank you to the millions of people and agents who filed their self-assessment tax return and paid any tax owed by January 31.

“Anyone who missed the deadline should file their return as soon as possible, as penalties and late payment interest may be charged.”

People will be able to file their self-assessment tax return for the 2025-26 tax year from April 6 2026.