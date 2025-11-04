Nationwide Building Society to offer mortgage rates as low as 3.64%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide Building Society is cutting the mortgage rates it is offering by up to 0.25 percentage points from Wednesday.

The rate reductions are being made on two, three, five and 10-year fixed-rate products.

The new deals will include a two-year fixed-rate home mover mortgage for borrowers with a 40% deposit, with a rate of 3.64%, reduced by 0.16 percentage points. The mortgage has a £1,499 fee.

The society will also offer a two-year fixed rate remortgage deal at 3.79%, reduced by 0.15 percentage points, for borrowers with a 40% deposit. The mortgage also has a £1,499 fee.

The minimum loan size on £1,499 fee products is £300,000.

Nationwide will also offer a two-year fixed rate for borrowers with a 10% deposit at 4.79%, reduced by 0.25 percentage points. The deal, which has no fee, is available to existing Nationwide customers coming to the end of their current mortgage deal.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “We’re making rate cuts across the majority of our fixed rate mortgage range with a number of sub-4% products.”

The reductions will be made ahead of the next Bank of England base rate decision on Thursday.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said earlier this week that average mortgage rates dipped back below 5% in November, after rising above that point last month.

The website said that before September 2025, the average mortgage rate had not dipped below 5% since September 2022.

HSBC UK announced on Monday that it had introduced a new maximum mortgage loan-to-income (LTI) ratio of up to 6.5 times annual income for its Premier customers.

To qualify for HSBC Premier, customers must have an annual income of at least £100,000 paid into an HSBC Premier account, or hold £100,000 or more in savings or investments with the bank.

And Nationwide said on Monday that it was expanding its interest-only mortgage offering, as well as widening the range of repayment options that it will accept beyond the sale of the main residence, to include UK-based savings, investments, pension funds and other properties.