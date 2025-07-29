Thousands of people access Nationwide’s service to raise awareness of benefits
The calculator service was launched on June 26 and is available to non-Nationwide members as well as the society’s own customers.
Thousands of people have accessed a benefits calculator service provided by Nationwide Building Society in the first month of its launch.
Nationwide launched the benefits calculator on June 26, to help make people aware of the support they could be entitled to.
It is available to non-Nationwide members as well as the society’s own customers.
Since launch, more than 15,000 people have completed a “quick indicator”, with more than 4,000 completing the “full calculator”, Nationwide said.
The quick indicator gives people a “high level” overview of what they may be eligible for. If the quick indicator shows potential eligibility, people may proceed to the more detailed full calculator step.
The “better off” calculator has been launched in partnership with analytics company Policy in Practice.
People can access the service through Nationwide’s website, app, and a dedicated phone line. Calls to the helpline are charged at standard rate, however, a callback option is available on request, Nationwide said.
Kathryn Townsend, Nationwide head of customer vulnerability and accessibility, said: “By offering the choice of an online process and a telephone call, we are hopefully making what can be a daunting and confusing experience that little bit simpler.”