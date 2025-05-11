Moving home ‘more stressful than having a child or undergoing tooth extraction’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moving home is seen as more stressful than having a child, undergoing a tooth extraction or being grilled during a job interview, a survey indicates.

The loss of a family member was voted life’s most stressful event, with two-thirds (65%) of people opting for this.

This was followed jointly by taking care of an ageing or ill family member or going through a divorce or separation, with 39% of people surveyed selecting these options, according to the survey for Compare My Move.

Moving home was ranked next on the list of life’s most stressful events, with a third (33%) of people opting for this.

Having a child and losing a friend were both chosen by nearly a fifth (19%) of people surveyed as one of life’s most stressful events.

A job interview was chosen by 15% of people, doing a presentation in front of an audience was selected by 13%, a tooth extraction or major dental work was selected by 12% and starting a new job was highlighted by 11%.

The survey of 2,000 homeowners across the UK was carried out in May by OnePoll and people were able to choose multiple options.

Compare My Move co-founder Dave Sayce, said: “These latest survey results confirm what many of us already feel – moving home is one of life’s biggest stressful events, ranking even above having a baby.

“It’s a complex and emotional process that can take a toll mentally and physically. But with the right preparation and support, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming.”

Here are five tips from Mr Sayce for taking the stress out of a house move:

1. Plan early.

Create a moving checklist and timeline to break tasks into manageable steps and avoid last-minute panics.

2. Declutter before packing.

Streamline belongings to reduce what needs to be moved. This could also help to save money on removal costs.

3. Find a reliable moving company that suits your needs and budget.

This will help to save time, money, and stress.

4. Label everything clearly.

This will help make unpacking quicker and easier once you are in your new home.

5. Have a box for “essentials”.

Include items you will need to access immediately, such as toiletries, chargers, important documents and snacks to avoid rummaging through boxes on your first night in your new home.