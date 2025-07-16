Job hunters warned about surge in fake ads scamming them out of cash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Job hunters replying to scam ads could find themselves thousands of pounds out of pocket and even at risk of a criminal record in some cases, a major bank is warning.

Lloyds said cases of “advanced fee” job scams have jumped by 237% since the start of this year, with victims losing £1,420 typically and more than £5,000 in some cases.

Scams often start on social media and may be disguised as remote work or content roles.

Young job hunters are often targeted, with the bulk of cases being seen by the bank involving victims aged 18 to 34.

Scammers lure victims with fake job offers which can sometimes involve simple online tasks – such as liking TikTok videos or reviewing hotels – the bank said.

Victims are promised commissions and high returns from the comfort of their own homes. But they are told they must pay upfront fees for application processing, training, background checks or even visa sponsorship – known as advanced fees.

Once payments are made, victims are often ghosted or blocked.

In more elaborate and sophisticated cases, scammers simulate entire recruitment processes, Lloyds said, including fake interviews, onboarding and contracts.

They may impersonate genuine recruitment agencies and set up fake websites. Victims are sometimes added to WhatsApp group chats or shown fake screenshots of inflated bank balances to give an impression of legitimacy.

Victims may make more than one payment during the scam, sometimes paying for what they believe are VIP upgrades for higher earnings or fees to access commissions made.

Some scams involve crypto wallets or platforms for task completion, and some victims are even manipulated into forwarding money or acting as intermediaries – unwittingly laundering money – known as money muling.

Money mules can find themselves at risk of a criminal record.

Christina Ford, fraud investigator at Lloyds, said: “In my role, I’ve spoken to a number of customers who have been approached unexpectedly with job offers or they’ve responded to advertisements promising quick cash or remote working opportunities.

“These offers usually take place on social media platforms, sometimes not even framed as a job advert, but instead in the form of a fake profile talking about a great job opportunity they’ve had themselves.”

She added: “The roles presented appear simple, such as watching or liking TikTok videos or writing fake reviews to boost company ratings. Customers are told they will earn a set amount per task and initially receive payments into their accounts. However, these payments are often sent by other scam victims who believe they are paying to unlock higher-paying tasks.”

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds, said: “If you find yourself being asked to make any sort of payment to apply for a job, take a step back and ask yourself if the opportunity feels legitimate. Take time to independently research the role and company being presented to you.”

Lloyds’ figures were based on analysis of scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers, including customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland between January and June 2025. The 237% increase was calculated by the bank by comparing January with June.

Here are Ms Ziegler’s tips for avoiding job scams:

1. Be cautious of unsolicited adverts or job offers promising easy money, especially on social media, which is a key “hunting ground” for fraudsters. If you spot one, report it to Action Fraud.

2. Remember legitimate companies will not ask you to make payments when applying for a job, nor would they ask you use your own bank account to transfer their money. Do not do it under any circumstances.

3. Verify recruiters and companies independently, do your own research and do not rely on links and documents they provide.

4. Avoid opportunities where you are added to unknown apps or group chats that claim to be part of the process.