Lloyds bank closures: All the branches that are shutting and when
All the latest branch closures will take place between January and October 2026
Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed plans to shut 49 additional bank branches across the UK.
The move is set to affect customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland.
The closures, scheduled for 2026, comprise 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax sites, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations.
Link has since recommended the opening of 11 new hubs in their place.
Here is a list of which branches are closing, and when.
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing and their closure dates:
Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19
Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12
Bideford, Devon – January 13
Harborne, West Midlands – October 9
Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7
Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14
Deal, Kent – January 22
Fleet, Hampshire – January 13
Gillingham, Dorset – January 8
Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12
Havant, Hampshire – January 19
Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21
Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28
Ivybridge, Devon – January 14
Lewes, East Sussex – January 19
Mitcham, London – January 8
New Addington, London – January 14
Okehampton, Devon – March 25
Penzance, Cornwall – January 21
Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21
Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21
Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20
Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20
Totnes, Devon – January 8
Totton, Hampshire – January 19
List of Halifax branches closing and their closure dates:
Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20
Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
Deal, Kent – January 22
Hastings, East Sussex – January 22
Havant, Hampshire – January 15
Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8
Seaford, East Sussex – January 19
Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26
Wandsworth, London – January 15
Yeovil, Somerset – January 12
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing and their closure dates:
Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
Nairn, Highlands – January 20
St Andrews, Fife – January 20
Tain, Highlands – January 12