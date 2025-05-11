Less than half of pensioners aged 65-75 ‘confident their savings will last’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Less than half (48%) of people aged 65 to 75 are confident their private pension savings will stretch for the rest of their life, research indicates.

The survey, for Aviva and Age UK, took place among 1,000 people in this age group who are on a moderate retirement income, excluding people who only receive the state pension and those with more than £20,000 in annual household income from a defined benefit (DB) salary-related pension.

Those taking part in the survey, carried out by consultancy Ignition House in October and November 2024, said they did not pay for financial advice.

More than four-fifths (83%) said an income for life from their private pension savings has become more important to them as they get older, and the same number said they would be worried if their retirement income fell – with women more likely to feel this way than men (87% compared with 79%).

Two-thirds (65%) of those surveyed do not believe there is enough support for people managing their financial needs as they age.

Aviva and Age UK said the research highlights the “pressing need” for regular financial reviews within retirement.

They suggested that a “mid-retirement MOT” could offer pensioners guidance and support while they are in retirement andwould act as a financial and lifestyle review that could include a conversation about estate planning, fraud protection, access to state benefits, and managing finances if they start to experience cognitive decline.

Over-50s can access free guidance from the Government-backed Pension Wise service.

Doug Brown, chief executive of insurance, wealth and retirement at Aviva, said: “Pensioners today clearly value financial security, but many seem to be sleepwalking into later retirement with a set and forget approach to their retirement income.”

Paul Farmer, Age UK’s chief executive, said: “We frequently hear from struggling pensioners, many of whom have a small private pension of their own, about how tough they have found the last few years.

“Managing your pension and other finances becomes harder as you get older – especially where people have suffered a major life-change like a bereavement or a dementia diagnosis.

He added: “The mid-70s is often a point where people need to take stock and think through their options.”