UK house sales were 8% higher in November than a year earlier – HMRC figures

The estimated number of UK home sales in November last year was 8% higher than the same month in 2024, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Around 100,350 homes changed hands in November 2025, which is also 1% higher than in October last year.

An estimated 732,310 home sales have taken place in the financial year to date, running from April to November 2025, compared with 746,220 a year earlier, according to the HMRC figures.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The number of housing transactions was 8% higher in November 2025 as sales agreed in spring and early summer finally completed before the year-end.

“The November budget delayed buying decisions in the final quarter of the year, but we expect a rebound in buyer demand in (the first quarter of) 2026 and there are early signs already feeding through since Boxing Day, which means a strong start to the year ahead. This will be welcome news for buyers and sellers.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, said: “November’s HMRC figures may look like a sudden bounce, but they largely reflect the busy summer period feeding through into completed transactions.

“In reality, and particularly for higher-valued properties, the market spent much of November on pause as buyers and sellers waited for clarity ahead of the Budget.”

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “Transaction numbers continue to hold up, illustrating the housing market’s remarkable overall resilience in the face of wider economic and political concerns.

“With the budget done and dusted, uncertainty at least has been removed and those who put their moves on pause are returning to the market, encouraged by lower mortgage rates from some of the big lenders, with others expected to follow. As January progresses, well-priced homes continue to attract interest.”

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Barclays made reductions to some of the mortgage rates they are offering from Friday.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive officer at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “As we move into 2026, improving affordability and clearer economic conditions should help sustain momentum, provided house prices remain steady, and lending conditions continue to ease.”

Ian Futcher, a financial planner at wealth manager Quilter, said: “As we move into the new year, the convergence of greater post-Budget clarity, lower interest rates and a degree of pent-up demand could support a modest improvement in activity.

“However, stretched affordability and still-elevated borrowing costs mean any resurgence is likely to be gradual rather than dramatic.

“Overall, the data points to a market that has stabilised but is waiting for a clearer signal before moving higher. A slow return to more buoyant conditions looks far more likely than any sudden spike in transactions as we head into 2026.”