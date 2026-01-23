3.3m people have around a week left to file self-assessment tax returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than three million people still need to file their tax returns, with around a week to go before the deadline.

Some 8.6 million people have already filed their return for the 2024-25 tax year, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

It is urging taxpayers and agents who are yet to file to act now or risk missing the January 31 deadline and face an automatic £100 penalty.

The revenue body said 3.3 million customers still need to file.

People can find help and support at gov.uk.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s chief customer officer, said: “Don’t leave it until deadline day. Filing now will give you peace of mind that your tax return is completed and if you have tax to pay, you have a week to arrange payment.

“If you’re worried about paying your tax bill, you may be able to set up a payment plan online – search ‘difficulties paying HMRC’ on gov.uk.”

This year’s deadline falls on a Saturday. HMRC’s phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm.

Phone lines will close on Friday January 30 and reopen on Monday February 2 – after the deadline. HMRC said it will offer webchat support on Saturday January 31 through its online services helpdesk.

Earlier in January, HMRC apologised after its helplines were down for part of a day due to a short-lived technical issue.

HMRC will consider customers’ reasons for missing the deadline. Those with a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty.

People should also watch out for scams, with criminals purporting to be from HMRC.