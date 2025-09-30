Savings windfalls worth £2,242 on average waiting for 758,000 young adults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around three-quarters of a million young adults are sitting on unclaimed pots of cash, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Some 758,000 18 to 23-year-olds have yet to claim their matured child trust fund, worth £2,242 on average each.

Child trust funds are long term, tax-free savings accounts which were set up for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011 with an initial Government deposit of at least £250.

Young people can take control of their account at 16, but once the account holder turns 18 it matures, and they can decide whether they want to withdraw the money or re-invest it.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s second permanent secretary and deputy chief executive, said: “If you’re between 18 and 23, you could be sat on a savings payout and not even realise it. Just search ‘find my child trust fund’ on gov.uk to find your savings account today.”

The savings accounts are not held by Government but in banks, building societies or other savings providers.

If young people or their parents or guardians already know who their child trust fund provider is, they can contact them directly.

For those who do not know where theirs is, they can use the gov.uk locator tool to find it quickly and for free.

More than 563,000 young people went online to find their account in the 12 months to the end of August 2025, HMRC said.

Shelley Doorey-Williams, chief executive of the London Foundation for Banking and Finance said: “With an estimated average of £2,242 waiting in unclaimed accounts, this is real money at a crucial time, that can help young people right at the start of their financial lives.”

Charlene Young, a senior pensions and savings expert at AJ Bell, said once young adults had tracked down their child trust fund “it’s up to you what you do with it. You can transfer it to an adult Isa in your own name or withdraw the money. Until then your money will just sit in an account that no-one else has access to”.

She added: “Anything you transfer to an adult Isa at maturity will not count towards your annual Isa allowance, which is £20,000 for over-18s.”