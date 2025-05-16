Could you be sitting on a fortune? A Bargain Hunt experts shares her tips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unearthing hidden treasures amongst family heirlooms can be a daunting yet rewarding task. Whether clearing out the attic or handling a loved one's belongings, discovering the value of seemingly ordinary objects can be key to preserving family history.

To help navigate this process, antiques expert Caroline Hawley, of Hawleys Auctioneers and Bargain Hunt fame, offers her expertise on evaluating family heirlooms.

Many begin this journey with questions. How do you determine the true worth of an item? What steps should be taken to ensure a fair valuation? Hawley, drawing on her extensive experience in the antiques world, addresses these common queries, providing valuable insights for those looking to understand the potential significance of their inherited possessions.

From identifying key characteristics to navigating the appraisal process, here’s your practical guide to uncovering the hidden stories and potential value within family treasures:

What types of items might be particularly valuable?

Don’t dismiss any old toys that are in mint condition.

“When you are clearing out the back of the cupboard, things like old toys, games, Barbies (especially with the Barbie resurgence following the release of the movie) and Matchbox toys are all really popular,” says Hawley. “If they’re boxed and in good condition or mint condition, that’s always a great thing. It makes them much more valuable if they haven’t been played with. There is also a lot of interest in Pokemon cards right now.”

Plus, designer watches are always a hit.

open image in gallery Designer watches are always a hit ( Alamy/PA )

“Watches are very, very popular at the moment,” says Hawley, “Brands like Rolex and Breitling in particular and any of the old Omega watches, especially in gold with diamond-set vessels, can be worth phenomenal amounts of money.”

Furniture from the mid-20th century is also highly sought after. “A lot of people don’t think about selling this type of furniture because it’s not strictly an antique,” says Hawley. “It might be that your parents bought it in the 1970s, but this type of furniture is really making a comeback.”

Fashion is another area that many people tend to overlook when going through family heirlooms, she adds.

“When someone has passed away, people tend to just bundle up the clothes, but I would advise them to have a jolly good look, because certain items of vintage clothing are very hot at the moment,” recommends Hawley. “We’ve sold a lot of Mary Quant recently, and it’s getting phenomenal money because people want something that’s sustainable, but a bit different.”

What are some key factors that determine an item’s value?

As expected, condition is paramount.

“With fashion, look very carefully at the condition in case things have been altered,” advises Hawley. “Look for where you would expect obvious signs of wear, like under the arms where there could be deodorant staining, and also look out for things like moth damage.

“Some dresses from the 1920s are absolutely phenomenally beautiful, but they’re no good if the condition is poor. So condition is a key thing to look for.”

open image in gallery “Quite often, the thing that [people] think is the least valuable turns out to be the most valuable” says Caroline Hawley ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Furthermore, evidence of provenance (the place of origin or earliest known history of something) can also significantly increase the value of a family heirloom.

“We recently sold a good Rolex just short of £30,000, and the person that bought it was really pleased because of all the provenance came with it, including a picture of the original owner wearing it in the 1970s,” says Hawley. “Also, all the service history and the original box add value, as people like to know the story of an item from its original purchase. That provenance of its journey through life into the new owner’s hand makes a massive difference.”

The antiques expert added that provenance is particularly important for medals. “Any story that you have with medals like photographs, a uniform, diaries etc helps build a picture of the recipients of the medal and that adds to the value,” says Hawley.

And lastly, some brands and designers consistently perform exceptionally well.

“Certain designers, Dior is an obvious one, are more valuable, but there are also some really cool designers from the Sixties and Seventies to look out for,” says Hawley. “Some of the early Vivienne Westwood pieces can get an awful lot of money too.”

How do you know if an item is a fake or a copy?

“Just about anything that is worth money, people are prepared to fake,” acknowledges Hawley. “Especially with watches and handbags, there are so many fakes.

“If you do think there’s something not quite right, look at the detail because sometimes that’s what’s lacking on a copy or a fake. Original Hermès scarves, for example, have hand-rolled edges and on a lot of the fakes they’re not hand-rolled and stitched, and the measurements are just slightly off.”

To be sure, Hawley suggests having anything you’re uncertain about authenticated by a reputable auction house or a long-standing antiques dealer.

When is it worth getting a professional appraisal?

“Don’t be afraid to go with anything at all,” says Hawley. “Quite often, the thing that they think is the least valuable turns out to be the most valuable.

“People come to me every day with things that are on their way to the tip because they think they’re worth nothing, and then are thrilled to find out they’re worth an awful lot of money.”