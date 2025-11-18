Freddie Mercury celebrated on Royal Mint collectable coins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freddie Mercury is being celebrated with a new Royal Mint coin design, which the Queen singer’s sister said would have “meant the world” to him.

The coin design depicts the charismatic showman mid-performance, accompanied by his signature.

Details on the coin tell the story of Mercury’s extraordinary talent through carefully crafted design elements, the Royal Mint said.

The singer’s four-octave vocal range is represented by a musical stave that runs around the edge of the coin, spanning from bass to treble notes.

A studded armband edge design draws inspiration from Mercury’s Live Aid performance outfit.

Some coins also feature colour, bringing the singer’s yellow jacket to life in the coin design and capturing his vibrant energy.

The coin release comes in the same year as the 40th anniversary of the Live Aid concert which took place in 1985, and also the 40th anniversary of Mercury’s solo studio album, Mr Bad Guy, released in the same year.

The coin, approved by Mercury Songs Limited, is available to buy from the Royal Mint website from 9am on Tuesday November 18.

Mercury’s sister, Kashmira Bulsara, visited the Royal Mint to strike the first coin.

She said: “Striking the first coin at the Royal Mint was such an emotional and proud moment for me.

“Freddie would have been absolutely delighted to see himself honoured in this way and to know that his family was part of bringing this tribute to life.

“He always had such respect for British traditions and institutions, and to have the Royal Mint celebrate his legacy with such beautiful artistry would have meant the world to him.

“The coin perfectly captures his passion and the joy he brought to millions through his music.”

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Having Kashmira visit us to strike the first Freddie Mercury coin was incredibly moving and made this project even more special.

“Freddie Mercury wasn’t just a musician; he was a force of nature who transformed every stage he stepped onto. This coin captures that electric energy and celebrates a truly global icon whose influence continues to inspire generations.

“The level of detail in this design, from his signature to the musical stave representing his incredible vocal range, makes this one of our most special commemorative pieces.”

Mercury, who is adored by generations of fans for hits such as A Kind of Magic, We Will Rock You, I Want to Break Free, We Are the Champions, Don’t Stop Me Now and Bohemian Rhapsody, died in 1991.

The Freddie Mercury collectable coin continues the Royal Mint’s tradition of celebrating people who have left a lasting legacy on the world stage.

Other artists in the Mint’s “music legends” coin series include David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Paul McCartney.

The Royal Mint will also gift a gold proof version of the coin to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the Aids charity founded in his memory.

The charity will auction the piece in the coming months, continuing Mercury’s mission to support people affected by HIV and Aids.

Prices for the Freddie Mercury coins start at £18.50 for a brilliant uncirculated £5 denomination version and £29.50 for a brilliant uncirculated £5 denomination colour coin.

The collection also includes a 2oz gold proof coin in a £200 denomination, priced at £9,350.

A 1oz silver proof £2 denomination colour coin is also available for £144.50.

As well as being available to buy from the Royal Mint website, a selection of the coins will also be available to buy from the Freddie Mercury store.