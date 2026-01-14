Some older people ‘skipping showers or meals to make ends meet financially’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some older people are taking “drastic measures” such as using less electricity, having baths or showers less often or skipping meals this winter to make ends meet financially, Age UK is warning.

Research for the charity indicates that a third (33%) of over-65s are using less electricity this winter to make ends meet, while 35% said they are turning their heating down to do this.

Around one in seven (15%) will have baths or showers less often this winter to get by financially.

One in 20 (5%) said they would be skipping meals this winter to help make ends meet.

Age UK’s “crisis hiding in plain sight” campaign is urging older people to check if they are entitled to extra financial support.

The charity said there is “no room for complacency” when it comes to reducing poverty among the growing older population.

Age UK said it is concerned that as many as two million pensioners could be living in poverty in the next few years.

The charity said it is strongly encouraging new and existing pensioners in 2026 to check what financial support they may be eligible for, including pension credit – which tops up people’s incomes to a minimum level and acts as a gateway to other financial help in later life.

It said many older people miss out on financial support simply because they assume they will not qualify, or find it daunting and difficult to complete applications without help.

This year, Age UK is urging every new and existing pensioner to check their eligibility for pension credit and other pensioner benefits, make applications early, and encourage others to check their eligibility too.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “As a country we need to do a lot more to tackle poverty among older people, a social ill set to worsen as our population ages we fear, unless something changes and soon.”

She added: “In 2025, Age UK’s national advice line helped 6,006 older people with benefit checks and applying for benefits, identifying more than £36 million of support – averaging at £5,900 per person. This year our ambition is to exceed that if we can, because we know it’s one of the most important contributions we can make as a charity.

“For any older person trying to live on a small retirement income, every single pound counts and even a small weekly top-up could make a tangible difference.”

Yonder carried out a survey of more than 2,600 people across the UK aged 65-plus in October and November as part of the research, as well as a survey of more than 6,200 people aged 18 to 64.

Ofgem has information on its website to help people who are struggling with energy bills.

The Ofgem website says people should contact their supplier as soon as they can if they are worried about paying your bills. Ofgem’s rules mean that suppliers must work with customers to agree on a payment plan they can afford.