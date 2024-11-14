Britain’s most affordable towns revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Home-buyers in a dual-salary household face paying nearly four times their income to purchase a property typically, according to Zoopla.

The property website said households where both people are working full-time typically face paying 3.8 times their average annual household income for a home.

Someone who is single faces paying 7.6 times their annual income on average to buy a home in Britain.

To find the most affordable areas within Britain’s nations and regions, Zoopla analysed house value-to-earnings ratios, based on a two-earner household on an average salary for the local area.

It found that in Cumnock in East Ayrshire, Scotland, and Shildon in County Durham in the North East of England, the average house price is 1.1 times typical household earnings.

Those in London looking to get more for their money may want to consider buying in one of the South East and East of England’s commuter belt Izabella Lubowiecka, Zoopla

The most affordable location in the London area was still above the national average affordability ratio for a two-earner household.

Zoopla identified Croydon as the most affordable location in the capital, with homes there costing around 4.7 times local incomes.

Izabella Lubowiecka, a senior property researcher at Zoopla, said: “London remains the least affordable area for home-buyers.

“Those in London looking to get more for their money may want to consider buying in one of the South East and East of England’s commuter belt, where there are many towns that are more affordable than London.

“The same is true in markets around many regional cities and we see buyers seeking value for money.”

NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark president Toby Leek said: “Affordability for many is a real issue and, as purse strings remain tightened despite easing factors such as slight drops in inflation, prospective and current home-owners will be looking to enter the market with caution, but also, in some cases, further flexibility in where they nest themselves.

“As many people no longer have the restriction of basing themselves from a static office full-time, they are able to look elsewhere to actually step on to the housing ladder for the first time or find their next, more affordable dream home.”

The report was released as research commissioned by Santander UK found that almost three-quarters (73%) of potential first-time buyers would consider moving to New Towns.

This compares with 57% of “second steppers” anticipating moving from their first-owned property and 41% of those looking to downsize later in life.

Among those who would not consider moving to a New Town, some people expressed concerns around housing quality – although some also said the availability of healthcare facilities and green spaces would make them more inclined to consider moving to one.

Some 47% of prospective first-time buyers cited affordability as a major hurdle, according to the survey of more than 4,000 people in September.

Our research shows just how important it is to create lively communities with green spaces as well as easy access to healthcare when it comes to appealing to more home-buyers Graham Sellar, Santander UK

Graham Sellar, head of business development – mortgages, at Santander, said: “New Towns have incredible potential but, to maximise the impact they can have, they must be built with the people who will call them home in mind.

“Our research shows just how important it is to create lively communities with green spaces as well as easy access to healthcare when it comes to appealing to more home-buyers.”

Here are the most affordable locations in each nation or region, according to Zoopla, based on a two-income household, with the postal town followed by the average house value, the estimated annual household income and the house value-to-earnings ratio:

East Midlands, Gainsborough, £170,000, £70,500, 2.4

East of England, Wisbech, £209,800, £70,900, 3.0

South East, Dover, £250,000, £79,300, 3.2

South West, Plymouth, £222,200, £68,300, 3.3

Wales, Ferndale, £101,600, £67,700, 1.5

West Midlands, Stoke-On-Trent, £139,200, £62,100, 2.2

Yorkshire and the Humber, Hull, £119,800, £62,200, 1.9

London, Croydon, £417,800, £84,800, 4.7

North East, Shildon, £73,200, £65,800, 1.1

North West, Workington, £123,700, £76,900, 1.6

Scotland, Cumnock, £80,300, £75,800, 1.1