Rachel de Thame urges people to take same care with finances as with gardens

Green-fingered grandparents are being urged to apply the same habits they rely on when gardening, such as sharing local knowledge and advice, to helping to protect themselves against financial fraud.

Take Five to Stop Fraud has partnered with BBC Gardeners’ World’s Rachel de Thame and the National Allotment Society to launch a new awareness drive called “protect your patch”.

Ms de Thame said: “We can’t bury our head in the soil when it comes to being educated and informed about the latest tricks that fraudsters will try and use to commit crimes against us.

“I’d like to encourage everyone to apply the same level of care and attention to protecting their finances and savings, as they would to nurturing their allotments.

“Fraudsters are an invasive species, which have no place infiltrating our finances.

“So let’s stay informed about what we need to do to keep them out of our carefully nurtured and highly prized patches.”

Research commissioned by Take Five among 1,000 people across the UK aged 65-plus found that 94% have either a garden or allotment.

Three in 10 (29%) older people would go to family and friends for gardening tips but only one in 10 (10%) would ask them for tips on financial fraud, according to the survey carried out by Censuswide in July.

Those behind the campaign said the same instincts – asking questions and talking the situation through with people you trust – can make a real difference when spotting and stopping fraud.

When asked what gives them the biggest sense of pride in life generally, joy in raising a family and experiencing the joy of grandchildren topped the charts at 48%, with remaining physically healthy coming in second (31%).

A quarter (25%) of older people also expressed pride in the strong and long-lasting friendships they had formed.

When asked about what they feel most proud of financially, more than half (57%) said financial independence gives them a strong sense of pride.

Catriona Still, a spokeswoman for Take Five to Stop Fraud, said: “Like weeds in a garden, fraud can take root unexpectedly and catch you off guard.

“We’re seeing people turn to friends, family and their community for gardening advice and by leaning on those trusted voices, it can also help you stay safe from fraud by talking to someone about requests out of the blue.

“By getting a second opinion from someone you know and taking a moment to stop and challenge anything that doesn’t feel right, you can protect your patch and keep your money safe.

“Criminals are getting more sophisticated and the impact of fraud can often be devastating, both emotionally and financially, so it’s important to follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign.”

Mike Farrell, chairman of the National Allotment Society, said: “I’m delighted that the National Allotment Society has teamed up with Take Five to Stop Fraud for this year’s National Allotments Week.

“Allotments play a vital role in supporting people’s mental, physical, and nutritional wellbeing and protecting financial wellbeing is an important part of that.

“By helping our members and the wider growing community stay informed and alert to the risks of fraud, we’re not only safeguarding individuals but also strengthening the sense of trust and resilience within our allotment sites.”

Coinciding with National Allotments Week (August 11 to 17), Take Five is reminding people to:

– Stop – take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information. It could keep you safe.

– Challenge – It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

– Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you have been scammed and report it to Action Fraud.