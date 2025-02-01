Barclays customers ‘still unable to make payments’ as mass bank outage continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major IT glitch is still affecting Barclays customers, with some locked out of their accounts throughout the night and almost 24 hours on from the bank’s initial outage.

On Friday, the bank apologised to customers, saying they were “currently facing intermittent errors” with their payment system.

“We’re working to fix this as quickly as possible,” they added.

According to outage tracker Down Detector, hundreds of customers claim they are experiencing interrupted services and missing funds, with some alleging they have had no access to their money for nearly 24 hours.

The outage came on the same day as January payday for many British workers.

Frustrated customers are now reaching out to Barclays support via social media.

“Due to you Barclays I’m left without money had a food shop due for delivery this morning which now will get cancelled, leave my four kids with no food it’s a joke as (it is) my money,” one X user claimed.

Another added: “How can I eat and keep warm if I can’t get to my funds?”

Another claimed: “Well I’ve just had to put all my shopping back in Tesco never been so embarrassed in my life .. as can’t access my own money.”

One mother claimed she was unable to buy milk for her baby due to the outage.

“My four-month-old is out of milk powder and screaming for a feed and I still haven’t been paid,” she said.

She added: “I’ve been in tears for hours.”

Barclays issued a number of apologies on social media to customers in the wake of Friday’s outage.

In response to one customer on X, the bank said: “I’m really sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We’re having some problems with our systems today and you may have trouble using some features in our app, online banking as well as payments in and out of your accounts.”

Another post to a customer from the Barclays customer support account on Saturday morning said: “I can only apologise for the ongoing issue that you are facing. I can assure you that we’re working on getting this fixed just as soon as we can.”

The Down Detector website has shown more than 1,600 reports of outages for Barclays banking services since Friday.

A Barclays spokesman said on Friday: “We’re aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems using some features in our app, online banking and with payments in and out of their accounts.

“We’re sorry for this and are working hard to fix the problem.

“As soon as it’s resolved, we’ll let our customers know.”

Barclays were approached again on Saturday for further comment on the outage and to provide customers with an estimated end to their banking issues.