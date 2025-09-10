Firms could be given freedom to set their own contactless card limits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contactless card limits could exceed £100 with firms tailoring limits, under proposals set out by the City regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it wants to give card providers the flexibility to decide the right limit for them and their customers.

This could mean people having more convenience to “tap and go” when making bigger payments.

But feedback to the regulator indicated a limited appetite currently from some consumers and firms to see limits increased, with fraud concerns also raised.

Banking and finance industry body UK Finance said that it does not expect to see immediate changes to the £100 limits for consumers, although it said firms may consider changes to “background limits” such as how often someone needs to enter their Pin.

The contactless card limit has been raised in steps over the years, currently standing at £100.

The regulator’s proposals are out for consultation until October 15 2025.

The consultation document said: “We propose replacing the current regulatory limits with a new exemption, which would allow (payment services providers) to process contactless payments where they identify the risk of a payment transaction to be low.

“(Payment services providers) can still set or maintain contactless payment limits as they see fit in line with their business and customer needs and in compliance with regulation.”

It continued: “Our approach is designed to allow (payment services providers) to take a risk-based approach to contactless payments, while also giving them greater flexibility to manage that risk, including though the ability to set their own contactless limits.”

The regulator previously launched a contactless payments engagement paper which received nearly 1,300 responses.

It said, based on industry feedback, it anticipates that most firms would continue to implement the £100 limit for the time being.

The regulator said that while it anticipates firms are unlikely to make significant changes to their contactless limits in the short term, and that they will only do so if there is a low risk of increased fraud, some firms could potentially increase or remove their limits, which could heighten the risk to consumers.

Existing rules stipulate a £100 limit for any single contactless card transaction, and a cumulative total of £300 in contactless transactions or no more than five consecutive contactless transactions since the last application of “strong customer authentication” to verify a payment was made.

Modelling in the document estimates that if payment services providers raised both their single and cumulative limits to £150 and £450 respectively, fraud could increase up to a maximum of £31.3 million per year over three years, which would be a 131% increase on the current contactless fraud rate.

The consultation document said: “However, we consider it highly unlikely that this fraud scenario would be realised,” adding that this was “presented as a worst-case scenario”.

The regulator emphasised that while firms could increase or remove contactless limits “they would only be permitted to allow contactless payments where they have identified a transaction to be low risk and they would still be liable for reimbursement”.

The consultation document said: “As (payment services providers) are liable for any reimbursement for unauthorised contactless payments, if (payment services providers) increased the limits and their fraud rate increased, their reimbursement costs would also rise.

“They are therefore incentivised to maintain low levels of contactless payments fraud.”

Another issue is that many point of sale terminals in the UK are programmed to decline contactless payments at £100.

The consultation document added: “Respondents have expressed limited appetite to bear implementation costs at the present time.”

Many card providers already offer customers the ability to adjust their personal contactless limits or turn off contactless functionality on their card altogether. The FCA said it is encouraging firms to continue to offer their customers this choice.

David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA, said: “We’re seeing smarter payment technology and more well-established fraud controls, so it’s the right time to let firms tailor contactless payments to fit their customers’ needs and drive innovation.

“While we wouldn’t expect to see immediate changes to limits by firms, they would have the flexibility to make payments more convenient for customers.

“People are still protected. Even with contactless, firms will refund your money if your card is used fraudulently.”

Contactless card payments have the same protections as other card payments, meaning banks and payment firms must reimburse unauthorised fraud cases, such as when a customer’s card has been lost or stolen.

UK Finance’s Annual Fraud Report 2025 estimates that contactless fraud rates are currently low, the regulator said, at around 1.3p per £100 spent on contactless transactions compared with 6p per £100 for all unauthorised fraud.

The FCA said it recognises that certain consumers could be impacted by contactless changes more than others.

It said that under Consumer Duty, firms are expected to be able to identify and take appropriate action where particular groups of customers such as those with characteristics of vulnerability or those with protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010 receive systematically poorer outcomes.

The consultation document also said: “We note that a significant number of members of the public wrote in to support keeping the contactless limits at their current level, particularly expressing concerns around the potential impact on fraud.

“Our approach would enable (payment services providers) to maintain contactless limits at their current levels, should they consider this appropriate to maintain a low level of risk.”

The regulator has said previously that 85% of people in the UK make contactless card payments each month.

Its consultation said 78% of consumers who responded to its engagement paper said it should maintain the £100 single limit.

The document said: “We saw similar responses in a representative sample of consumers survey carried out by Opinium Research for UK Finance, where 76% of respondents said the single limit should be at £100 or lower.”

Data from UK Finance found that 82% of contactless transactions are below £25 and more than 90% of contactless transactions are below £50. The spread of these transactions may be considered by firms in deciding whether to change their limits, the regulator said.

The consultation document said: “In the medium to longer term, (payment services providers) may decide to make changes to their contactless limits, due to improvements in fraud detection technology or changes in market conditions (eg increase in prices).

“If (payment services providers) do make changes, we expect there could be benefits to merchants and consumers if there was a reduction in the number of step-ups (ie Pin entries) without corresponding increases in fraud, leading to lower payment friction and greater time savings. This could be delivered through innovative improvements in fraud detection systems.”

The review of the contactless card limit is one of around 50 measures that the regulator outlined in a letter to Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer in January to help support economic growth.

A spokesperson for UK Finance said: “We welcome the FCA’s proposal to allow firms greater flexibility in how they manage contactless payments.

“For customers, we don’t expect to see any immediate changes to the £100 contactless limit.

“Firms may consider changes to background limits, such as how often a Pin is required, but any changes will be made thoughtfully with security at the core.

“Unauthorised fraud losses are protected against and our data shows that customers are fully refunded in more than 98% of cases. The industry will work with the FCA to take this new proposal forward in a way that delivers the best customer experience when making payments.”

Graham Mott, director of strategy at cash access and ATM network Link said: “Our research shows that for most adults, paying by digital is now the default with adoption of digital wallets alongside contactless cards, the preference for most UK banking customers.

“More than half of people no longer carry a physical wallet with them when they leave home.

“While the proposed changes may provide greater convenience and complement contactless limits for digital wallets, our data does show that two-thirds of people have experienced issues when making payments.

“It is therefore important that people are prepared and aware of what they can do to avoid disruption in the event of payments systems being interrupted.”