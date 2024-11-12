Average cost of motor cover £50 higher than a year earlier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The average price paid for an annual motor insurance policy was £50 higher between July and September than a year earlier, but the pace of price rises is slowing, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers.

The average motor insurance premium was £612 between July and September, which was 2% lower than in April to June but 9%, or around £50, higher than in the third quarter of 2023.

The typical cost of motor cover fell by around £10 in the third quarter of this year compared with the previous three months.

It marks the second quarterly fall in a row.

The annual pace of increases in the cost of motor cover has slowed. In the second quarter of this year, the average cost of motor insurance was 21% higher than the same period in 2023.

The ABI said the year-on-year increase in the cost of motor insurance is due to the significant and sustained cost pressures insurers are experiencing, with record claims costs and broader price inflation.

It said insurers paid out £2.9 billion in motor insurance claims in the third quarter of 2024 – up 14% on £2.5 billion paid in the same period last year.

Repair costs totalled £2 billion, which is 26% higher than the third quarter of 2023.

The ABI’s motor insurance premium tracker analyses nearly 28 million policies sold across the UK per year. It is based on the price customers pay for their cover rather than what they are quoted.

The trade body is working alongside consumer groups as part of a stakeholder panel, advising the Government’s newly-established motor insurance taskforce.

Mervyn Skeet, ABI director of general insurance policy, said: “While our latest figures show the second consecutive quarterly drop in average motor insurance premiums, we know that the industry continues to face significant cost pressures, and the price of cover remains a strain on household finances.

“We remain determined to do all we can to support motorists. As part of this, we’re committed to playing our part in supporting the Government’s taskforce, and we look forward to bringing our ideas and expertise to the table, contributing to this initiative on behalf of our members.”