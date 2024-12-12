Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zoe Ball has revealed her daughter was taken to A&E after her ex-husband, DJ Fatboy Slim, dropped a Christmas tree on her foot.

The Radio 2 presenter, 54, was married to the DJ – real name Norman Cook – for almost two decades after they met while working in Ibiza. They share a son Woody, 23, and daughter Nelly, 14.

Ball said Nelly had not been able to go in for her last day or school or ice skating with her friends due to the festive accident.

Speaking on her show on Wednesday 11 December, the presenter said: “Sending love to my Nell. It was supposed to be her last day at school today, but unfortunately her dad unintentionally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot and she had to go to A&E yesterday and have an X-ray.”

She continued: “But it’s okay, it’s just swollen, she’s going to be alright, but she was supposed to go ice skating with her friends from school today and she won’t be able to get her foot in the boot.

“The things that you don’t think are going to happen, he’s obviously very apologetic, poor love, this happens, doesn’t it?

“What a story to tell though, so I’m sending her lots of love this morning.”

Zoe Ball and ex-husband Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, with their children Nelly and Woody ( Instagram / Woody Cook )

Ball and Cook separated in 2016 after 18 years of marriage. Announcing the news in a statement posted on both of their Twitter accounts.

The couple assured fans they were still “great friends” and would “raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one.”

Nelly’s Christmas injury comes shortly after Ball detailed the painful health condition she has been battling.

The radio presenter took to Instagram to share with fans how her early wake-up calls have been made worse by temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder.

The TMJ is the joint between your jawbone and your temporal bone. Disorders can cause jaw, neck, and shoulder pain as well as vision problems, dizziness and headaches.

“I have TMJ and wake most days with awful headaches from tension and jaw clenching,” she explained.

Ball who replaced Chris Evans in the Radio 2 breakfast show slot back in 2018, confirmed that she would be departing the station in December.

“It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year,” she said.

She revealed that her final show would air on 20 December, “just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans”.