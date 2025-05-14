Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, has revealed the star sent Shōgun actor Anna Sawai flowers after they accidentally wore matching outfits to the 2025 Met Gala.

Zendaya, 28, walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art last week in a three-piece custom Louis Vuitton suit, designed by Pharrell Williams. She completed the look with a wide-brimmed hat and a brooch pinned to her back collar.

Meanwhile, Sawai, 32, arrived wearing a three-piece Dior suit and an almost identical wide-brimmed hat. The only difference between the ensembles was that Sawai’s trousers were wide-legged rather than flared.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight,

He denied this on Entertainment Tonight, stating: “I think people thought that there was some type of disappointment on our end.”

He continued: “[Sawai’s] stylist Karla Welch and I are very friendly, we've known each other for years, and Karla and I talked. Zendaya sent Anna flowers, you know, because it was her first Met.”

Roach told Hello Beautiful on the night of the Met Gala: “I am dying ’cause she’s got on Zendaya’s look…mI’m so glad we came early.”

The theme for the annual haute couture fundraising event focused on the concept of Black dandyism – and was the first in 20 years to focus entirely on menswear.

Zendaya and Anna Sawais at the 2025 Met Gala ( Getty )

The event’s dress code, “Tailored For You”, encouraged individual expression. However, both actors – who were styled by different fashion houses – interpreted the theme the same way.

Williams designed Zendaya's suit to reference outfits worn by trailblazing Black female performers such as Jamaican singer Grace Jones and 1920s American Blues singer Gladys Bentley, he told Vogue.

Meanwhile, Sawai said of her own markedly similar outfit: “I wanted to respect the moment, so I came in a suit. I know dandies are known for extravagance, but I wanted to keep it simple.”

Addressing her matching moment with Zendaya following the event, the Shōgun star wrote on Instagram: “I know a lot of people have a lot to say, and trust me, I admire her too. But most importantly, I’m so happy with my look, so please be happy for me too.”