How to transform your bathroom in a day

When it comes to before and afters, one of the biggest ways to make an impact is in the bathroom – especially if a self-care sanctuary is on your wish list.

And bearing in mind how busy lifestyles can keep us from getting to grips with remodelling larger living areas, transforming a bathroom space can be just the ticket; especially if it doesn’t involve too much disruption and mess.

Here, Joanne Mailen, product lead at Wetwall UK, shares her simple and practical ideas for a small bathroom makeover – without compromising on style or functionality…

Choose wall panels for an instant upgrade

Wall panels are an increasingly popular choice given their practicality and ease of installation, highlights Mailen.

“Large format designs help small spaces appear larger – traditional tiling can close down a space – and wall panels with their seamless, trimless finish really open up the room.

“And, given how quick they are to install, fitting a bath surround typically takes just two and a half hours.”

She says accurate wall measurements and the right tools are key to a smooth, hassle-free installation. “Helping you avoid surprises and ensuring a flawless finish.”

And choosing the right panels will help set the mood. “There is an enduring popularity for stone and marble-effect finishes within bathroom design, and onyx is emerging as a sought after, on-trend alternative.”

Moreover, wall panels can help homeowners achieve a clean and sophisticated look in a small space, says Mailen, without the high cost or installation time of natural stone.

Style up your splashback

Vanity splashbacks are also an ideal option for a quick makeover…

They are pre-sized, so can be applied quickly and are available in a range of designs, explains Mailen.

“There is a rising trend for woodgrain splashbacks, as well as other furniture items that emulate natural wood.

“With their waterproof design and durability, these splashbacks provide a stylish solution for those wanting a wood-effect bathroom – without the worry of mould or water-damage,” she adds.

Brighten the space with clever lighting

Updating your lighting will completely rejuvenate your bathroom space, blending practicality with style, outlines Mailen.

“While natural lighting is often preferred, many bathrooms – especially smaller, darker spaces – lack sizeable windows… making smart lighting choices essential.”

And with this, you can use light to create the atmosphere you’re after. “Opt for a warm colour temperature, or backlit lighting for a cosy feel; if you’re after a fresher, more vibrant look, cooler tones work well.”

In either case, she says a well-illuminated mirror with built-in LEDs helps eliminate shadows – making it ideal for practical tasks like make-up application or daily grooming.

“It’s important to note that any lighting that requires wiring must be installed by a qualified professional,” underlines Mailen.

While the overall makeover may be DIY-friendly, electrical work where wiring is involved should always be left to the experts to ensure safety and compliance.

For those looking to avoid hardwiring, there’s now a wide range of battery-operated or rechargeable LED lights available, she adds.

“These are perfect for adding mood or accent lighting without the need for an electrician,” she continues. “Typically, lighting updates will take between one and three hours, depending on wiring complexity, making it a simple yet impactful upgrade.”

Maximise storage with functional design

As smaller homes become more common, smart storage solutions are essential…

But as Mailen points out, finding enough space can feel overwhelming; so understanding how and where to expand storage can make a huge difference, even in the most compact areas.

“Smart designs, such as those that include behind-mirror storage, are an effective way of creating a functional area that’s sleek and decluttered.

“Pull-out cupboards improve organisation, and drawer-based storage in vanity units optimise use of restricted space; reducing the need for bending and rummaging.

“An especially beneficial feature for individuals with back problems, or balance concerns,” she adds.

Additional aspects like floating shelves only take about an hour to set up, and provide extra storage that will instantly transform the look and feel of a bathroom space, suggests Mailen.

“Embellishing them with plants and greenery can bring a fresh appearance to the room, too.”

Finish with on-trend accessories

The most effortless bathroom transformations come from small, thoughtful details…

“In just a morning, you can refresh your space by swapping in stylish new bathmats and patterned towels that bring a boutique touch,” she says.

“Or updating accessories like soap bottles and wall prints to create a whole new ambience.”

A pot of paint can be your best friend, too. “For a simple, speedy update that can create a dramatic makeover, paint one wall or area of the bathroom,” suggests Mailen.

“Colour blocking like this creates a dramatic focal point and can be completed within a couple of hours.”