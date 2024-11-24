Theaters issuing warning to fans heading to see Wicked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The debate over movie theater etiquette has reignited as the highly-anticipated Wicked movie hits theaters in just a few days.

With eager fans buying up tickets to see John Chu’s new film adaption of the beloved Broadway musical, starring Ariana Grande as “Glinda” and Cynthia Erivo as “Elphaba,” theaters are reminding everyone of an important ground rule.

According to AMC, movie-goers aren’t allowed to sing along to the Wicked songs at any point during the film. In fact, much like talking, singing of any kind is prohibited inside the theater at all times.

In a short Wicked-themed preshow advisory video, AMC says: “At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No Flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

Speaking to IndyStar, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan explained that this has been the theater’s “long-standing policy” to prevent “disruptive behavior.” However, they wanted to emphasize these rules especially now before the musical debuts in theaters with time-honored songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.”

“The WICKED preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show,” Noonan’s statement sent to the outlet read.

Ariana Grande (left) and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ ( Universal Pictures )

AMC’s policy reminder sparked debate online with many people arguing for and against the no-singing rule while others admitted they may not be able to stop themselves from singing.

On TikTok, comedy band Lewberger Music posted a video addressing the controversy. “Did you hear there’s going to be strict rules about the Wicked movie?” the group sang.

“Several people have made waves about what they’ll do if people sing during the film which raises some questions about contemporary movie theater etiquette because they didn’t buy tickets to hear some rando, they want to hear Ariana Grande,” the band continued. “You better not sing during the gosh darn movie.”

The Lewberger Music group pointed out that Regal Cinemas and Alamo Drafthouse have added sing-along showings to their screening list in the past. However, neither have done so for Wicked.

In the band’s opinion, theaters should be hosting “rowdy” Wicked shows for fans to sing as aloud as they please without bothering guests who bought tickets to only hear the movie stars.

One viewer agreed sing-alongs were a great solution. “They should do a sing along version and have those showings…that way I can go to both,” they commented.

A second person said: “As someone who hasn’t had the opportunity to see it on stage, I agree with this so much! Let me experience it for the first time hearing them, then I’ll go to a sing-along screening.”

“I literally won’t be able to stop myself,” another added, while a fourth disagreed: “I don’t get people who want to hear themselves over the performances. This goes for concerts too. I’ve never understood it! And I’m a singer! If I want to sing I do it on stage or in my car,” one opinionated person commented on TikTok.”

One woman stubbornly confessed: “I’m singing quietly to myself and no one can stop me...it’s not like they could hear me over the movie.”

Wicked premieres in theaters on November 22.