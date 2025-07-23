Wendy’s teams up with hit Netflix series for special new menu amid season three renewal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wendy’s has teamed up with another girl with pigtails to launch an exclusive new meal at restaurants nationwide.

On Wednesday, the fast food chain revealed in a press release that it would be collaborating with the popular Netflix series, Wednesday, to create its Meal of Misfortune, which will include “Rest in 10-Piece” nuggets, small “Cursed & Crispy” fries, and a small “Raven's Blood” Frosty.

The star of the meal will be the “Dips of Dread,” which are four “inferno-inspired” dips. It will be a complete mystery which of the four flavors — You Can't Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, or Nowhere to Woe — a customer will receive.

The “Raven’s Blood” Frosty is a vanilla Frosty with a dark cherry swirl. Every item in the meal will be decked out in Wednesday-inspired packaging, including the Nevermore uniform.

The Meal of Misfortune will be available in the U.S. starting August 4, two days before the Wednesday part one premiere August 6. In Canada, the combo meal will be available starting on August 11.

open image in gallery ‘Wednesday’ season two will premiere in two parts, one on August 6 and the other on September 3 ( Wendy's Restaurants of Canada )

The news of the Wednesday and Wendy’s collaboration comes after sources confirmed to Variety that the series has been renewed for a third season.

Produced by Tim Burton, the supernatural comedy follows the life of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), created by American cartoonist Charles Addams.

open image in gallery The meal will include four mystery sauces ( Getty Images )

First released in 2022, the show is the third biggest in Netflix's history. In its second week on the platform, Wednesday reached 400 million viewing hours, making it Netflix’s first English-language series ever to do so.

The show’s first season followed Wednesday attempting to master her inherited psychic ability, prevent a killing spree, and solve the 25-year-old mystery that embroiled her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Much to the delight of fans, a second season was announced in 2023, although some speculated that Amazon Prime would poach the series. Netflix later denied the claim, revealing that the show would be released in two parts — the first August 6 and the second September 3.

Netflix released the trailer for the show’s upcoming second season earlier this month, which saw Wednesday have a psychic vision that Enid, her werewolf roommate, dies as a result of her future actions.

Within the clip, Wednesday can be heard saying: “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.”

The camera then pans to a gravestone reading Enid Sinclair, before the character appears to rise from the dead, grabbing Wednesday around the neck and shouting, “I die because of you.”

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.