Wegmans cheese recalled across the east coast over listeria fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Check your refrigerator: More cheese has been recalled.

Just days after Boar’s Head recalled multiple types of its pecorino romano cheeses due to potential Listeria, popular grocery chain Wegmans has issued a similar notice.

The company has recalled its Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese with Wegmans’ scale labels due to potential Listeria contamination, according to a new notice from the FDA. The supplier of the cheese product alerted Wegmans of the issue, prompting the November 26 recall notice.

Affected product was sold between November 14 and 25 at Wegmans stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

All lot codes have been recalled and removed from stores, according to the FDA. Tubs can be identified with the UPC code 2-77580-XXXXX-7, with the “XXXXX” varying based upon weight.

open image in gallery Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese containers with Wegmans’ scale labels have been recalled ( Wegmans )

open image in gallery Wegmans recalled one of its cheese products ( Getty/iStock )

While no illnesses have been reported, customers are urged to return the recalled cheese to Wegmans for a refund.

The Boar’s Head recall, also announced this week, affected three of its pecorino romano cheese products, including Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese, according to a press release shared by SpartanNash, a food distributor based in Michigan.

According to Big Y, a supermarket chain that sells Boar’s Head products, Ambriola Company also issued a recall for the Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Wedge. However, this recall is due to “the potential presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in other products that are impacted to keep customer safety a priority.”

All three of the recalled cheeses were sold at various retailers nationwide, and customers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

While there haven’t been any reported illnesses to date due to the cheese products, the recall of the Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese has been classified as a Class I.

This means it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain. Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.