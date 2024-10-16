Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A wedding guest has taken to Reddit to share their recent experience at a reception where wealthier attendees allegedly received preferential treatment.

In a recent post shared to the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, an unnamed person said the groom’s family were extremely wealthy and contributing financially to the “no expenses spared” wedding.

“The ceremony is fine, after there is a cocktail hour in the blazing sun, with one open bar and one bartender for about 150 guests. Not a single hors d’oeuvre is being passed around,” the Reddit post read.

The guests were served dinner in a plastic tent with only one door for ventilation where they were supposed to be eating a seven-course meal.

“It was buffet style at the tables, so when we got the ‘main’ it was steak, it was four slices of steak for eight people. Two wine bottles were left at each table and there was no bar during dinner, which was fine,” the Reddit post detailed.

As the reception proceeded, the guest began to notice what their table looked like compared to some of the others. “The ‘very wealthy’ guests at the wedding had been giving a lot more and high-end wine bottles, scotch, tequila. And a plethora more food,” the guest claimed in their Reddit post.

“At the end of the night, there was no dessert, just a table of Oreo boxes and cut-up apple slices.”

Once the reception was over the guest said he also noticed the groom’s mother crying over how a majority of the guests were treated.

After posting, many people took to the comments section to specifically question the dessert option for the wedding considering the groom’s parents had “spared no expense.”

The guest did confirm in a comment that it was likely the groom’s father who had the wealthier guests receive better treatment.

“The groom’s mother was ashamed of everything,” they wrote in a comment. “I think the groom’s father said ‘my guests get the best’ and that’s probably what the caterers listened to so that’s why the wealthy guests got more food and better alcohol.”

He added: “Mostly everyone there was wealthy, the ones that got special treatment were the VERY wealthy ($10 million+) vs. ‘regular’ ($1-10 million).”

Other people wrote in the comments how upset they were for the guest over their experience at the wedding.

“That’s just embarrassing,” one comment read. “If you go cheap you look bad to your own family and the new in-laws. There are no do-overs. I’m so sorry this happened.”

“I would take some pictures. To show anyone interested when they may bring up anything about their beautiful wedding,” another commenter suggested.

“Better to only have your wedding attended by your family, in a setting comfortable for all there. Put guests in an uncomfortable tent in the heat, separate from the bridal party so they cannot see what’s happening? Nope, going home!”