Daughter admits she would throw away dirty dishes rather than clean them

A young woman has confessed to throwing dirty dishes in the trash instead of washing them.

In a now-viral clip, a college student named Sam Neff sat her parents down to participate in TikTok’s latest trend, “We listen and we don’t judge,” in which each person takes turns revealing secrets they’ve kept from one another. The rule is no one’s allowed to argue, critique, or reprimand anyone for anything they say.

To her parents’ disappointment, Sam’s first reveal had to do with an old habit from when she was in high school.

“We listen and we don’t judge,” the family of three repeated in the December 10 video that amassed over 2.7 million views.

Sam continued: “Okay, this is mostly like high school, but when I would clean my room and I had dishes in there, I would just throw them away.”

Immediately, Sam’s mom gasped, biting her tongue to refrain from saying anything else as her daughter encouraged them to once again say, “We listen and we don’t judge.”

While her mom might’ve been concerned after only the first secret was revealed, Sam thought her parents were more bothered by the final confession she spilled.

“Okay, in like second grade when I had that drooling thing and went to the hospital for that, I was faking it,” she said, prompting both her parents’ jaws to drop.

For the next few seconds, both her mom and dad were speechless, looking around the room not knowing what to say while Sam giggled next to them.

“We paid a lot of money for that,” Sam’s mom finally said through her own laughter.

Sam never offered any further details on the infamous trip to the hospital despite many pleas to elaborate from her viewers. However, she later revealed: “They were not too happy with me after that last one.”

Elsewhere in the video, Sam’s mom told her husband: “Sometimes when I buy chips at the store, I don’t bring them in the house because I don’t want to share them with you.”

“The dance team I’m on at school, I actually quit three months ago and didn’t tell you guys,” Sam added, while her father admitted: “I thought Wicked was stupid.”

Viewers praised Sam and her parents for their hilarious remarks. “I gasped along with your parents omg,” one amused person said.

Another wrote: “This was the best we listen and we don’t judge I’ve seen.”