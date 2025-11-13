I tried Victoria Beckham’s $110 foundation drops — are they worth the hype?

Victoria Beckham’s latest skincare-focused makeup product might be her best yet. Made as part of an ongoing partnership with Augustinus Bader — the stem cell scientist and founder of the luxury skincare brand of the same name — the serum-like foundation drops promise to deliver a no-makeup-makeup finish.

The foundation contains Augustinus Bader’s signature TFC8 formula — a patented technology backed by over 40 years of research — which is composed of vitamins, acids, and peptides to improve fine lines and wrinkles and skin elasticity. Essentially, this means the foundation should deliver long-term results on skin concerns, including aging and damage (which goes some way to explain the price).

The skincare-packed foundation claims not to settle in pores or fine lines, and create a skin-blurring, radiant finish. But how does it fare in practice? As someone who rarely wears foundation (I favor a dewy primer followed by a touch of concealer), I put it to the test. Spoiler: it didn’t disappoint.

open image in gallery The formula is very runny ( Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent )

Given that I rarely wear foundation, I didn’t think I’d love this formula, and, owing to the $110 price, I didn’t want to. But I truly have been converted.

I applied the foundation directly to my face and had to work fast because the drops are very runny. I used a brush to buff it in, and it blended quickly and seamlessly.

With just a few drops, my lacklustre complexion looked dewy and healthy. My pores looked visibly reduced, and the redness around my nose and blemishes on my chin were blurred. But the freckles on the bridge of my nose were still visible, which I liked — I’d much rather my skin show through than have a high coverage finish.

open image in gallery The second-skin, glowy finish is exactly what I want from my foundation ( Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent )

The second-skin, glowy finish is lightweight. But if you like more coverage, the formula is buildable.

Owing to the serum-like texture, I was worried it wouldn’t deliver on longevity, but after a full 12 hours, it still looked just as good. And perhaps most importantly, it still felt weightless on my face and didn’t go cakey. That said, I’d always recommend using a setting spray.

I really can’t fault the Augustinus Bader x Victoria Beckham foundation drops other than the luxury price tag. If you have $110 to spend on a foundation, I’d certainly recommend the formula. It’s skincare-packed and promises long-term results on skin concerns, such as fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and redness. It will certainly make you look like the healthiest version of yourself. And there’s no doubt I will be sad when the bottle is finished.

How I tested Victoria Beckham’s foundation drops

open image in gallery I applied the drops directly to my face ( Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent )

When testing, I kept all of my usual skincare the same: Elemis pro-collagen serum followed by Tatcha’s the water cream, Kate Somerville’s SPF, and Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray. As per the brand’s recommendation, I applied the drops using a brush. But I also tested how it applied when I used my fingers and a damp Beauty Blender. I considered the following: