Victoria Beckham subtly addresses David Beckham cheating rumors

Victoria Beckham has addressed her husband David Beckham’s rumored cheating scandal.

Back in 2004, the couple found themselves at the center of one of the biggest celebrity scandals after their former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, claimed she had an affair with David. However, the football star promptly and vehemently denied having the affair, calling Loos’ allegations “ludicrous.”

Now, during Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, the fashion designer, 51, spoke out about how she and her husband have continued to make headlines throughout their 26 years of marriage.

“Speculation then at some point in your entire career come out about your marriage, and I know David's doc [Beckham] touched on this,” Cooper said, referring to David’s 2023 Netflix doc, where he discussed Loos’ affair allegations. “Can you just explain to me for you and David, how did you handle all that, when that came?”

The former Spice Girl immediately responded that she and David have had “so much thrown” at them.

open image in gallery Victoria Beckham says she and her husband have had ‘so much thrown’ at them after affair rumors ( Getty Images )

“We were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary, and by the way, people said it wouldn't work 26 years,” she said. “We've always just been there together and just ridden the storm, ridden the damn storm.”

During an interview with News of the World in 2004, then 26-year-old Loos, a former employee of David’s management company SFX, claimed that she had a four-month relationship with David.

Although David denied the claims, Loos said in a later interview that she would be willing to go to court to defend her claims. In an interview with Sky TV, she said she had no reason to lie and that she could prove the affair took place.

The aftermath of Loos’ claims is explored in the final episode of David’s 2023 Netflix documentary, Beckham. The couple explained how the allegations and ensuing media frenzy affected them.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” David said in the documentary, after a video montage showed hundreds of front-page headlines about the allegations.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me,” Victoria added in a separate interview about the scandal.

open image in gallery Victoria Beckham and David Beckham addressed the alleged affair in the 2023 Netflix documentary, ‘Beckham’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Asked by interviewer Fisher Stevens if it was the most difficult time in their marriage, she responded: “A hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

During an interview with Elle earlier this month, Victoria also acknowledged how much she and her husband have grown together throughout the past two decades.

“So often in relationships, one will say to the other, ‘You’ve changed.’ Well, of course you’ve changed! You’re a different person when you’re 20 than when you’re 50,” she said. “He believed in me when a lot of people didn’t. He invested in me. At times I’ve been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me.”

Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999 and went on to welcome four children: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.