Victoria Beckham’s ‘inappropriate’ act left Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz ‘in tears’ at their wedding

The Beckham family feud rumors continue to gain steam.

The rumors first began that Brooklyn Beckham was on the outs with his family when his younger brother, Romeo, reportedly began dating his ex-girlfriend, Kim. In a new report, published Thursday by People, a source close to the family spoke about how Victoria Beckham acted at Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

They told the publication that Victoria had “ruined” the couple’s first dance together during their reception, causing Nicola to leave “in tears.”

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source said. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up...Victoria Beckham!’”

The source then claimed Nicola “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn't understand why.”

‘It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop,’ one source said ( AFP/Getty )

A second source clarified that the entire room went silent after hearing Victoria’s name being called, instead of the bride’s. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop,” they told People.

The wedding guests continued to look shocked as Victoria and Brooklyn began slow dancing. “It wasn't appropriate,” a source claimed, adding that they later saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn't understand was why.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Victoria, Brooklyn, and Nicola for comment.

The news comes a few days after Brooklyn posted on Instagram about “always choosing” his wife.

“My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby,” he captioned his post from Sunday.

A number of his followers have interpreted his comment as a reference to the supposed feud, with one person remarking: “If that was my son saying that, knowing what the post is about, I would be devastated.”

The aspiring photographer/chef/wine influencer was believed to be feuding with his brother, Romeo, which in turn is said to have affected his relationship with their famous parents.

Brooklyn and Nicola seemingly skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in London earlier this month, while the party was attended by other family members, including Romeo and his younger siblings Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Brooklyn and Nicola also missed a black-tie affair thrown for David in March at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March, and Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in April.